Elementary school teacher in The Colony arrested for child sex assault

An elementary school teacher in Denton County is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

John Collett was arrested Wednesday in The Colony, north of Dallas.

Police said a parent grew suspicious of Collett after picking up her 10-year-old child last week at Camey Elementary School in the Lewisville Independent School District.

Officers immediately went to the family’s home and began investigating.

Collett’s now charged with aggravated sexual assault and indecency with a child.

Police said they are not aware of any more victims but asked anyone with information to contact the school’s resource officer.