Arlington school to be named after beloved soccer coach who died from COVID-19

An Arlington school will soon bear the name of a beloved coach.

Sam Houston High School soccer coach Joey Rodriguez passed away after a battle with COVID-19 in 2021.

The Arlington School Board agreed to name its newest junior high school to honor Rodriguez's legacy and dedication.

"I would say look what you've done, you did this," said Lena Rodriguez, Joey's widow.

Rodriguez says she was proud and moved by the actions of students and educators who loved her late husband.

"It kind of took me back to that place where we had just lost him, but this was also like the birth of something new," she said.

Rodriguez's legacy will live on in Arlington ISD, the district that cherished him.

"We are so proud to announce that in 2025 the newest school in Arlington, Texas will be renamed Joey Rodriguez, Junior High School," the school board announced at a meeting on Thursday.

Many who attended the meeting described Coach Rodriguez's impact.

"Coach Rodriguez was more than just a coach. He was a guiding light, both on and off the field, leaving an enduring impression on the lives he touched," said Juan Villarreal, one of Coach Rodriguez's former players.

Words captured the essence of who he was beyond taking Sam Houston High to the playoffs in all 12 years he coached the Texans.

"Kids loved him. He changed their lives," said Eric White, Arlington ISD's athletic director.

"He always saw the best. He always saw the positive. He always saw the good in people," said Anthony Criss, the former head football coach of Sam Houston High School.

Many got emotional, including his former student-athletes now playing at the college level and his twin daughters.

"He also wanted everyone to attend college, because he knew the value of a degree. Personally, to me, he was more than just a coach. He was my best friend," said Jose Ortiz, who now plays soccer at SMU.

"Our hope is that the young people who walk through the doors of this beautiful campus will find refuge and recognition," said Mila Rodriguez, Joey's daughter.

The new Arlington school will be known as Joey Rodriguez Junior High School and replace the current Carter Junior High.

Lena Rodriguez said she knows her late husband would be incredibly grateful.

"Grandson of an immigrant, somebody who had to pick up pecans and cans to make money as a child," she said. "You created a generation of people that are going to continue to tell your story and I'm incredibly proud."

Joey Rodriguez Junior High is expected to be complete and open by the fall of 2025.