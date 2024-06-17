Two murder suspects indicted for 2023 Frisco Walmart shooting

A grand jury indicted a man and a woman on capital murder charges for a 2023 deadly parking lot shooting at a Frisco Walmart.

Two people were shot during the botched armed robbery back in November.

Seven months after he was shot twice in the back, Zachary Lowe still gets nervous to go outside.

"I can’t shake the feeling that something bad is going to happen to me," he said.

Like it did last November when he was heading home from his job at a Frisco Walmart and a man came up to him asking for a cigarette. Lowe didn’t have any, and that’s when he says the man pulled out a gun and demanded money.

When the man turned his attention to another person, that's when Lowe says he ran back towards the Walmart and was shot twice in the back.

"After I was struck, I was able to get right back up," he said. "Adrenaline was pumping, and I basically limped my way to the front entrance of the Walmart."

The army veteran spent three weeks in the hospital and celebrated his twenty-first birthday from a hospital bed. His scar is a reminder of how close he was to being killed.

The other person the shooter turned his attention to was 62-year-old Dung Doan. The husband and father originally from Vietnam didn’t survive.

Dung Doan

"He saved my life," Lowe said. "Without him, I don’t think I’d be here today."

In May, Frisco police say they got an anonymous tip that led to the arrest of two suspects in Louisiana: 42-year-old Jhirrell Harris and 37-year-old Stephanie Gayden.

Last week, a Collin County grand jury indicted Harris on charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery. They also indicted Gayden on capital murder charges for her role, which is still unclear.

"It makes me feel pretty good," Lowe said. "I definitely want to see both of them go to jail."

Lowe hopes this news gives Doan’s family some closure and prays this means he’s one step closer to justice.

"They 100% did that with evil intent, and it wasn’t an accident," he said. "They did it on purpose. They shouldn’t be given another chance."

Gayden is currently at the Collin County jail on a $1 million bond.

Harris is still in Louisiana. He was already in custody on unrelated charges.

The Collin County DA’s Office and sheriff’s office are working to get Harris back to Texas to face these charges.