Jet ski hit-and-run at Grapevine Lake leaves 1 dead

article

The Grapevine Fire Department and Texas Game Wardens responded to a call about an injured person at Grapevine Lake at 5:20 p.m. on Sunday evening.

What we know:

Marine and land-based authorities were called to an area of Grapevine Lake closest to Oak Grove Park, where additional information was obtained that a person in a kayak had been struck by a jet ski.

This person was pulled to shore with severe trauma and a series of advanced life support measures were administered.

The victim was transported to Baylor Grapevine before being declared dead. The victim has been turned over to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

It is not clear what factors may have contributed to the incident.

The suspect that struck the victim fled the scene.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified.

Grapevine police are on the scene. Texas Game Wardens are investigating the incident.