Jennifer Hudson surprises students at Dallas high school

By
Published 
Education
FOX 4

Students at the school near Downtown Dallas were surprised and honored to see Jennifer Hudson walk into the building as they were rehearsing for a musical performance.

DALLAS - Actor and singer Jennifer Hudson surprised students at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts.

"I didn’t even know what was happening. I kind of blanked and then everyone was like, ‘Jennifer Hudson’s here!’ And I’ve been practicing, and she is one of my biggest inspirations. It was just surreal to see a mentor and someone I look up to in front of me while I was singing," said Sydney Roberts, a student at Booker T. Washington.

Hudson chatted with the students for a few minutes and answered their questions. She also asked them to sing Happy Birthday to her son, David, who was celebrating his 13th birthday back in Los Angeles. 

She is in town to promote her new talk show that premieres on FOX 4 in September.

She won a Tony this summer to go along with her Emmy, Grammy and Oscar. Now star Jennifer Hudson is about to become a talk show host. She sat down with Good Day's Shannon Murray to talk about the show.