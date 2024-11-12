Haltom City road rage shooting: 2 arrested for 16-year-old's murder; 2 more sought

The Brief Haltom City police arrested Jasue Moreno and Juan Perez, both 21 and from Fort Worth, for the September road rage killing of 16-year-old Raul Gonzalez Police say they tracked down the two suspects by using Flock cameras and surveillance videos of the black 1999 Honda Accord involved in the September 15 road rage incident. Police say both Moreno and Perez shot into the victims' vehicle. They are charged with murder. Police believe there were at least two other men in that Honda on the night of the shooting. They hope someone comes forward and identifies them.



Haltom City police arrested two people for the road rage killing of a 16-year-old in September.

Police say they're still looking for more suspects.

Police say the suspects tried to bleach the outside of the black 1999 Honda Accord and spray paint it before leaving it in the backyard for a vacant Fort Worth home.

Flock cameras and surveillance video of the Honda’s license plate led investigators to 21-year-old Jasue Moreno and 21-year-old Juan Perez.

"The subjects didn’t tell the truth about where the vehicle was. They had a story about it being sold to someone," said Haltom City Police Sgt. Rick Alexander.

Tuesday, Haltom City detectives detailed the two-month-long investigation, unraveling evidence they believe placed the two 21-year-olds inside the Honda on the night of September 15.

Police say both men opened fire, killing 16-year-old Raul Gonzalez.

Raul Gonzalez (Family Photo)

The victim was in the passenger seat of a Chrysler 300. The teenager’s brother was driving and had just pulled out of a parking lot in front of the Accord.

Seconds later, surveillance video shows the Honda drive up next to the Chrysler.

Police say Moreno fired a handgun from the driver’s seat. Perez fired a rifle. The bullets went through the right side of the Honda and into the back of the Chrysler.

"It was later learned during the investigation, not only talked to other people about the offense, but posted on social media. So there were a handful of people who knew about it," Alexander said.

Some of Moreno’s friends were interviewed by Haltom City police. Their phones were scrubbed, revealing Google searches of FOX 4’s previous stories of the deadly shooting.

Investigators also found Snapchat videos of the two suspects reenacting the shooting with others in the background.

"We know there are people out there who know information about the offense," Alexander said.

Both Perez and Moreno are charged with murder.

Haltom City police believe four men were inside that Honda that evening, so they are still investigating and searching for two more suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Haltom City Police Department.