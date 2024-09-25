16-year-old boy dies from Haltom City road rage shooting

The Brief The 16-year-old victim was sitting in the passenger seat of his brother's car when he was shot during a road rage incident on Sunday. The boy died from his injuries on Tuesday. Police released photos of the suspect's 1999 black, Honda Accord with a gray hood and front right quarter panel.



Police in Haltom City need help finding the people involved in a deadly road rage shooting.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning when two vehicles were stopped at Belknap Road and Layton Avenue.

A 16-year-old boy who was sitting in the passenger seat of his brother's car was shot and critically injured. He died at the hospital on Tuesday.

Related article

Police are now looking for the driver of the other car. It’s a 1999 black Honda Accord with a gray hood and gray right quarter panel.

The license plate is visible in newly released photos, but police said it may have been altered.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Haltom City PD

Prior to the shooting, Flock cameras showed the suspect’s car coming from the Fort Worth area. The car hasn’t popped up on any cameras since the shooting.

Anyone who spots it or who has information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Haltom City Police Department at 817-222-7000.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through 469tips.com or 817-469-8477.