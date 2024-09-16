Haltom City road rage shooting critically injures teen

article

A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a suspected road rage shooting in Haltom City.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday as two vehicles stopped at the light at the intersection of East Belknap Street and Layton Avenue.

Haltom City police said there were four males in one car. One of the male passengers opened fire on the other car, hitting a 16-year-old male.

The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition. His name is not being released because of his age.

Police do not believe the victim and the suspects knew each other.

They are now looking for security video of the shooting.

Anyone with video or information is asked to contact the Haltom City Police Department at 817-222-7000.