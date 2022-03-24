Jacksboro ISD gives update on when students will return to schools damaged by EF-3 tornado

article

Jacksboro ISD gave an update on when students and staff will return to class after an EF-3 tornado ripped through two of its three schools.

The damaged high school will be repaired, patched up, and ready for students and staff next week.

That includes a temporary roof over the gym.

Structural engineers are looking over the buildings to make sure they are totally safe before letting anyone inside.

RELATED: Texas tornado outbreak: 10 confirmed tornadoes rip through North Texas, 1 dead

It will take a little more time before the elementary school is ready.

So children will learn temporarily in churches and the middle school.

Staff will be back on Monday.

Students return Tuesday.

Advertisement

RELATED: Jacksboro High School softball, baseball games go on as planned despite tornado damage