Jacksboro ISD gives update on when students will return to schools damaged by EF-3 tornado

Photo shows the damaged roof of Jacksboro High School after a reported tornado swept through the area Monday night. 

JACKSOBORO, Texas - Jacksboro ISD gave an update on when students and staff will return to class after an EF-3 tornado ripped through two of its three schools.

The damaged high school will be repaired, patched up, and ready for students and staff next week.

That includes a temporary roof over the gym.

Structural engineers are looking over the buildings to make sure they are totally safe before letting anyone inside.

It will take a little more time before the elementary school is ready.

So children will learn temporarily in churches and the middle school. 

Staff will be back on Monday.

Students return Tuesday. 

