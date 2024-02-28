Ivan Cantu execution scheduled for tonight, lawyers make last-minute plea to introduce new evidence

Texas' highest criminal court rejected a push to halt an execution scheduled for Wednesday night.

Lawyers for Ivan Cantu are trying to introduce new evidence in his case.

Cantu was sentenced to death for killing his cousin, James Mosqueda, and his cousin's fiancé, Amy Kitchen, in North Dallas in 2000.

Cantu says he is innocent, and his legal team argues a witness in his trial gave false testimony.

Lawyers also say a Rolex watch Cantu was accused of stealing was later discovered.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis's office has brushed off the new evidence, saying "none of it destroys the cornerstones of the State’s case."

Several supporters, including the lead juror in that trial, are urging the governor to grant a stay of execution.

Cantu's lawyers are expected to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court in a last-ditch effort to prevent the state from putting him to death on Wednesday night.

Cantu's execution was postponed twice previously.

Matt Duff, a private investigator, launched a podcast about Cantu's case.

The podcast "Cousins by Blood" drew national attention, including that of celebrities Kim Kardashian and Martin Sheen.

Cantu's execution by lethal injection is scheduled at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.

It would be the first execution in Texas this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.