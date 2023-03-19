Funerals held for children reportedly killed by their mother in Italy stabbing

article

Friends and family said goodbye to a 6-year-old boy who was one of three children authorities said were murdered by their mother in Italy earlier this month.

Legend Chappelle was remembered Saturday at Eternal Rest Funeral Home in DeSoto.

Investigators said Shamaiya Hall stabbed her five children, killing three of them, after a CPS worker went to the home to remove the children on March 3.

The CPS worker told the 911 operator she was outside and saw Hall enter the home, before Hall came back outside with what the worker believed to be blood on her hands, according to the affidavit.

According to the funeral home's website, services for Chappelle’s siblings, a set of twins, were Friday.