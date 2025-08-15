Former Texas WR Isaiah Bond cleared in sexual assault case, plans to join Browns

article

The Brief A Collin County grand jury returned a "no bill" against former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond. Bond turned himself in to Frisco police in April on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault. On Thursday, Bond announced he was joining the Celveland Browns as a free agent after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft.



Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond says he will be joining the Cleveland Browns as a free agent after a grand jury cleared him of wrongdoing in a sexual assault case.

A Collin County grand jury returned a "no bill," which means an indictment will not be issued.

"After reviewing all the evidence presented, a Collin County grand jury returned a ‘no bill’ in the sexual assault charge involving Isaiah Bond, meaning no indictment will be issued," Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said. "This concludes the criminal proceedings in this matter."

In a statement, Bond said he was grateful for the charges to be dropped and for getting an opportunity with the Browns.

What they're saying:

"First and foremost, I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Cleveland Browns for believing in me and allowing me the opportunity to continue my playing career in the NFL," Bond said. "Football has been my passion since I was six years old, and playing at this level is a blessing I will never take for granted."

Isaiah Bond's arrest

Bond turned himself in to police in Frisco on April 10 on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault.

The receiver posted bond and was released.

Bond posted a statement on social media after the arrest calling the allegations "patently false."

In a statement Thursday, Bond reaffirmed his innocence.

What they're saying:

"I am grateful for the decision of the prosecutor and the courts not to pursue charges. I will learn from this experience as I grow in wisdom, character and faith," Bond said. "From the very beginning I have refuted these allegations and maintained my innocence. I stand firm by that today."

Bond goes undrafted

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 10: Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond (#7) warms up during the CFP Semifinal Cotton Bowl Classic football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns on January 10, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlingto Expand

The allegations against Bond came just before the 2025 NFL Draft. Bond was considered an early-round pick in the draft, but went undrafted after the allegations came out.

Bond said his focus was now on football.

What they're saying:

"Learning this offense, building strong relationships with my teammates, and making significant contributions within the Cleveland community," Bond said. "I'm determined to prove the Browns organization and everyone who believes in me right for putting their trust in me."

The Browns have not officially announced they are signing Bond.

By the numbers:

Bond was one of Texas' top receivers last season.

He had 34 catches for 540 yards and 6 touchdowns for Texas in 2024.