Former Texas WR Isaiah Bond turns himself in to police on sexual assault charge

The Brief Former Texas Longhorns receiver Isaiah Bond turned himself in to police on Thursday. Bond was wanted on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault. The receiver addressed the accusations on social media, calling them "patently false."



Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond turned himself in to police in Frisco, about 30 miles north of Dallas, on Thursday on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault.

The receiver posted bond and then was released.

Isaiah Bond on arrest

Bond addressed his arrest in a statement posted to social media.

What they're saying:

"Regarding the accusation made against me, I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false. I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation. Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgment until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence," Bond wrote.

What we don't know:

Details of the accusations against Bond have not been released.

Isaiah Bond NFL Draft prospects

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Isaiah Bond #7 of the Texas Longhorns scores a touchdown against Julian Humphrey #12 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo b Expand

What's next:

Bond is currently preparing for the NFL Draft.

An April 4 mock draft on NFL.com had Bond going 32nd overall to the Los Angeles Rams.

The draft will be held in Green Bay on April 24-26.

By the numbers:

Bond was one of Texas' top receivers last season.

He had 34 catches for 540 yards and 6 touchdowns for Texas in 2024.