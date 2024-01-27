2 women charged in connection with Irving double murder

article

Irving police arrested two women in connection with the double murder of a mother and daughter last week. Police are still searching for the 35-year-old suspect charged with capital murder in this case.

Nicolle Martinez Tome, 34, and Yudi Mabel Paguada Ruiz, 30, have been charged with tampering with evidence.

According to police, they helped Hector Vicente Paguada Paguada, who also goes by Hector Matute, avoid arrest and tampered with evidence.

Police said Paguada killed 23-year-old Nayeli Bolaños Medina and her mother, 56-year-old Juana Medina Rodriguez, on January 19 at the Park Springs apartments on West Irving Boulevard.

The suspect is still on the run.

No details have been released on how Ruiz and Tome are accused of helping Paguada.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 972-721-2604 or sherring@cityofirving.org.