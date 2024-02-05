2 women paid $100 to get rid of Irving double murder suspect's SUV, police docs say

Irving police say two women charged with helping a man get away with a double murder paid someone $100 to help them get rid of evidence.

The women were arrested, but the suspected murderer remains on the run.

Police are closer to piecing together what happened inside the apartment where 29-year-old Nayeli Bolanos Medina and her mom, 56-year-old Juana Medina Rodriguez, were shot and killed.

The murders happened on Jan. 19. The suspect, 33-year-old Hector Paguada, also known as Hector Matute, remains on the run.

Newly released police documents say Medina’s 5-year-old son witnessed the shooting and told investigators Paguada killed the two women in front of him as they were fighting.

According to police, Paguada was Medina’s boyfriend.

Through witness interviews, investigators learned the two had been in several fights over a car title, which she purchased from Paguada.

Police say after the shooting, security footage showed Paguada run out of the apartment and drive off in a Nissan Pathfinder SUV.

That is when police believe Paguada got help from 34-year-old Nicolle Martinez Tome and his sister, 30-year-old Yudi Mabel Paguada Ruiz.

The registered address of the SUV was to the home shared by Paguada, Tome and their children.

Tome told investigators Paguada called her the night of the murders and ultimately "admitted to her that he killed two women that Friday night."

Police say Tome worked with Paguada and his sister to get rid of the SUV. They asked one of Tome’s former employees to move it.

Police say they spoke with the woman who moved the car. She told them that "they offered to pay her $100 to do so."

Police say both women gave directions on where to take the SUV in an attempt to hide the vehicle and any evidence inside it.

The documents say the driver wasn’t aware of the murders until after she met with Tome to get paid.

Police found the SUV, but it’s unclear if any evidence was recovered.

Both women were arrested and charged with tampering with evidence with intent to impair an investigation. It’s unclear if either woman told police where to find Paguada.

Tome has bonded out of jail, but Ruiz is still being held at the Dallas County jail on a $75,000 bond.