Irving police arrest 3rd person accused of helping double murder suspect

Irving police have arrested a third person accused of helping a double murder suspect, who is still on the run.

Yeferi Josue Aguilera Hernandez, 32, has been charged with hindering apprehension of a known felon in connection with the search for Hector Paguada, who is accused of killing a mother and daughter last month.

Police said Paguada killed 29-year-old Nayeli Bolanos Medina and her mom, 56-year-old Juana Medina Rodriguez, on January 19.

According to police, Paguada was Medina’s boyfriend.

Police documents state Medina’s 5-year-old son witnessed the shooting and told investigators Paguada killed the two women in front of him as they were fighting.

Through witness interviews, investigators learned the two had been in several fights over a car title, which she purchased from Paguada.

While searching for Paguada, police arrested 34-year-old Nicolle Martinez Tome and Paguada’s sister, 30-year-old Yudi Mabel Paguada Ruiz. The two women were charged with tampering with evidence with intent to impair an investigation.

Tome told investigators Paguada called her the night of the murders and ultimately "admitted to her that he killed two women that Friday night."

Police said Tome worked with Paguada and his sister to get rid of the SUV.

They reportedly asked one of Tome’s former employees to move it.

Police said they spoke with the woman who moved the car. She told them that "they offered to pay her $100 to do so."

Police said both women gave directions on where to take the SUV in an attempt to hide the vehicle and any evidence inside it. The driver said she wasn’t aware of the murders until after she met with Tome to get paid.

Police found the SUV, but it’s unclear if any evidence was recovered.

In addition to arresting Hernandez, police said they have also charged Ruiz with hindering apprehension of a known felon.

Police said child pornography was found on Hernanez’s phone, so he faces an additional charge of possession of child pornography.

No further details were released about how Hernandez helped Paguada.

Anyone with information on Paguada is asked to call Investigator Herring at 972-721-2604 or email sherring@cityofirving.org.

Police records show Paguada has a criminal past. He was arrested by Irving police in 2016 for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old and getting her pregnant, and he served probation.