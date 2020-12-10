Irving firefighter leaves hospital after being hit in wrong-way crash

article

An Irving firefighter hurt in a wrong-way crash was released from the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Aaron Donohue was in the ICU with a traumatic brain injury after he was hit by a drunk driver going the wrong way on State Highway 183 on Sunday around 4 a.m.

The 30-year-old was working a crash scene when he was hit and tossed 50 feet before landing on the pavement.

Police say 23-year-old Yajaira Calderon allegedly hit the firefighter. She's charged with intoxication assault.

