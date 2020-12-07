Irving firefighter communicating in ICU after being hit by drunk driver

article

An Irving firefighter remains in the ICU with a traumatic brain injury after he was struck by a suspected drunk driver going the wrong way on State Highway 183.

Aaron Donohue, 30, was working a crash scene when he was hit Sunday and tossed 50 feet before landing on the pavement. Fire officials spoke Monday about Donohue’s status.

“He’s able to communicate with real simple signs,” said Irving Fire Chief Victor Conley. “To what degree we do not know yet. I will say there has been some slow but significant improvements and by the hand of God there was not one single broken bone in firefighter Donohue.”

Donohue was sweeping debris from a five-car accident caused police say by an alleged drunk driver.

Police say the crew was nearly ready to clear the scene when another suspected drunk driver going the wrong way on State Highway 183 hit him around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Yajaira Calderon, 23, was behind the wheel of the Dodge Challenger. According to the arrest affidavit, she smelled strongly of alcohol, her eyes bloodshot and glassy.

Calderon admitted to having two mixed drinks with tequila a couple of hours before the accident. Police already on the scene had to keep her from taking off. She is charged with intoxication assault.

“Once she hit firefighter Donohue she did not stop right away. She thought she was heading toward Arlington but she was obviously heading toward Dallas,” said Irving PD Ofc. Robert Reeves.

It’s still unclear exactly how Calderon managed to go the wrong way — eastbound in the westbound lanes — since that portion of the highway was closed for accident clean up.

