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The Brief Hector Vicente Paguada Paguada, a capital murder suspect, died by suicide in a Honduran jail cell while awaiting extradition to the U.S. He was arrested in Honduras on Nov. 7 for allegedly killing his girlfriend and her mother in Irving in January 2024. An autopsy and investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death are currently underway.



The man accused of killing his girlfriend and her mother in Irving in 2024 died in a jail cell in Honduras while awaiting extradition.

Hector Vicente Paguada Paguada Arrested

What's new:

According to the FBI and the Irving Police Department, Hector Vicente Paguada Paguada was found dead in a jail cell in Honduras this past Tuesday.

He was arrested in Sabá, Colón, Honduras on Nov. 7 and was awaiting extradition to the United States to face two counts of capital murder in Dallas County.

While authorities are still in the process of conducting an autopsy and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Paguada’s death, the FBI said he died by suicide.

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Irving Double Murder

The backstory:

Irving police said Paguada was responsible for a double murder that happened on Jan. 19, 2024, at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of West Irving Boulevard.

Investigators believe he shot and killed 23-year-old Nayeli Medina, who he had been in a relationship with, and her mother, 55-year-old Juana Rodriguez. Medina’s 5-year-old son witnessed the murders.

Four other people were arrested after being accused of helping Paguada evade authorities.

Two women -- Nicolle Martinez Tome and Paguada’s sister, Yudi Mabel Paguada Ruiz – allegedly helped him get rid of the vehicle he used to flee the scene and one of them also deleted digital evidence. They were allegedly paid $100 to get rid of Paguada's SUV.

Yeferi Josue Aguilera Hernandez was charged with hindering apprehension of a known felon. Investigators said he helped transport Paguada to the Houston area hours after the murders.

And that fourth person, Escarleth Mejia, allegedly helped coordinate Paguada’s escape from North Texas to Houston.