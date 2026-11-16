Dallas rapper Yella Beezy teases new music days after murder-for-hire conviction

The Brief Dallas rapper Yella Beezy announced on Instagram that he is releasing a new track called "Me Two." The music announcement comes just days after he was convicted in a murder-for-hire trial. A court found the rapper, whose real name is Markies Conway, guilty last week in the fatal shooting of rival rapper "MO-3."



Days after being convicted in a murder-for-hire trial for the killing of rival rapper "MO-3," Dallas rapper Yella Beezy announced he is releasing new music.

What we know:

The rapper shared a sneak peek of an upcoming track titled "Me Two" in a post on Instagram.

The Instagram post did not reveal when the full track will be officially released, as it only provided a sneak peek of the new music.

Yella Beezy capital murder conviction

What we know:

On November 11, 2026, Dallas rapper Yella Beezy was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in the murder-for-hire case involving rival rapper MO3. The guilty verdict was delivered on the sixth anniversary of the murder.

Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, was accused of paying another man to gun down MO3, whose real name is Melvin Noble, in an ambush on Interstate 35 in Dallas in 2020.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Markies Conway (Yella Beezy)

Prosecutors said Conway hired Kewon White to carry out the killing over a long-running feud.

A third defendant, Devin Brown, is also charged with capital murder. He's still awaiting trial.