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Dallas Love Field briefly shut down due to 'threat'

By
FOX 4
Love Field
Published November 14, 2026 10:15 PM CST
Published November 14, 2026 10:15 PM CST
Travelers in Dallas face delays, cancellations amid fallout from FAA ground stop
Travelers in Dallas face delays, cancellations amid fallout from FAA ground stop

Travelers in Dallas face delays, cancellations amid fallout from FAA ground stop

For thousands of travelers, getting home this weekend was anything but simple. While flights were on the move again Saturday, a lot of passengers were still dealing with the fallout.

The Brief

    • Dallas Love Field was closed for a short time on Saturday night.
    • Dallas Police say a threat was reported at the airport, but it was determined to be unfounded.
    • No one was injured, and the incident is under investigation

DALLAS - Dallas Love Field was briefly shut down on Saturday night due to a threat.

Love Field Threat

What we know:

The Dallas Police Department says it was called to Love Field at 8:31 p.m. on Saturday due to an aircraft alert. When officers arrived, they determined a threat had been made, but later determined it to be unfounded.

The airport says it closed due to a "security issue involving a commercial aircraft at the airport." It reopened shortly after. Dallas Fire-Rescue tells FOX 4 the alert was canceled at 8:34 p.m.

No injuries were reported. 

The incident is currently under investigation.

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What we don't know:

Police and airport officials did not share any details about the nature of the threat.

Flight Cancelations

By the numbers:

The incident came as Dallas Love Field and airports across the country deal with flight cancelations after a nationwide ground stop on Friday.

Nationwide, more than 6,500 flights were canceled across the U.S. on Saturday, according to flight tracking website Flight Aware.

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Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Saturday that air traffic operations had fully resumed after a telecommunications failure triggered Friday’s ground stop.

At Love Field, 26 departing flights were canceled on Saturday. An additional 46 flights meant to arrive at Love Field were also canceled.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas Police, Dallas Love Field Airport, Dallas Fire-Rescue and Flight Aware.


 

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