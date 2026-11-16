The Brief 27-year-old Wilmer Jesus Colmenares-Gonzales was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for his role in a 2024 robbery in Dallas Federal prosecutors say Colmenares-Gonzalez led a five-person team in robbing a Dallas woman in September 2024, threatening to cut her fingers off if she did not comply. Colmenares-Gonzalez illegally entered the United States in 2023 from Venezuela, and admitted to robberies and sex trafficking in Venezuela prior to his arrest.



The man federal prosecutors say was the leader of a violent 2024 robbery in Dallas was sentenced to 20 years in prison, federal prosecutors announced on Monday.

What we know:

U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould announced on November 16 that 27-year-old Wilmer Jesus Colmenares-Gonzalez was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Colmenares-Gonzalez was sentenced for his role in a September 2024 robbery in Dallas, of which federal prosecutors say he was the leader of.

Wilmer Jesus Colmenares-Gonzalez

2024 Northwest Dallas robbery

The backstory:

Colmenares-Gonzalez was arrested alongside two other men after a long standoff near DFW Airport in October 2024.

According to court documents, on September 21, 2024, Colmenares-Gonzalez and four other individuals attacked a woman in the driveway of a home on Elsby Avenue in Northwest Dallas.

The Spanish-speaking suspects communicated with the woman through Google Translate as they robbed her home, according to the document.

The woman told police the men hit her on the head with a gun and threatened to cut off her fingers if she didn't comply.

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Police say the men made off with $75,000 in jewelry, a Gucci purse, a Ferragamo handbag, a Judith Leiber handbag, the woman's phone and several coins from a wooden box.

Police were able to track another suspect in the robbery, 28-year-old Manuel Hernandez-Hernandez, from a previous arrest. After his arrest, Hernandez-Hernandez admitted to committing the robbery and gave police the nicknames of the other suspects in the case

Federal prosecutors say Colmenares-Gonzalez entered the country illegally from Venezuela in 2023. He also admitted to robberies and sex trafficking offenses in Venezuela.

Court documents showed that all suspects arrested in connection to the robbery were on an immigration hold and are from Venezuela.

What they're saying:

"The facts of this case are chilling," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould. "After illegally entering the United States, this defendant orchestrated a brutal series of crimes, including kidnapping, a home invasion, and an armed robbery that terrorized the victim. This sentence sends an unmistakable message: those who commit violent crimes in our communities will be identified, prosecuted, and held fully accountable. The Northern District of Texas remains committed to protecting the public from dangerous offenders."

"The facts of this case are chilling," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould. "After illegally entering the United States, this defendant orchestrated a brutal series of crimes, including kidnapping, a home invasion, and an armed robbery that terrorized the victim. This sentence sends an unmistakable message: those who commit violent crimes in our communities will be identified, prosecuted, and held fully accountable. The Northern District of Texas remains committed to protecting the public from dangerous offenders."