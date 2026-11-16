Houston and Dallas rank among top 10 most sinful cities in America in new 2026 study

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The Brief Houston and Dallas ranked among the top 10 most sinful U.S. cities in WalletHub’s 2026 report, placing second and seventh nationwide. Houston trailed only Las Vegas after finishing No. 1 in lust, while Austin (No. 23) and San Antonio (No. 33) also cracked the top 35. Researchers scored over 180 cities across seven behavioral categories and noted that local environments heavily influence whether residents act on vices.



Two major Texas metropolises landed among the top 10 most sinful cities in the United States, according to a new national ranking that places Houston second only to Las Vegas.

The personal finance website WalletHub released its 2026 "Most Sinful Cities in America" report Monday, comparing more than 180 U.S. cities across seven behavioral categories: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.

Breaking down the seven 'sins' in Texas

By the numbers:

Houston secured the No. 2 spot nationwide with an overall index score of 57.80, trailing only Las Vegas at 61.52. Dallas placed seventh overall with a score of 51.42, joining Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Miami in the top tier.

Beyond the top 10, two other major Texas cities landed inside the top 35 nationwide: Austin ranked 23rd overall, while San Antonio came in at No. 33.

Houston’s high placement was driven largely by its No. 1 national ranking in the "lust" category, alongside top-10 finishes in "jealousy" (No. 4) and "vanity" (No. 6). The Bayou City also ranked 17th for anger and hatred, while scoring significantly lower, meaning less sinful, in laziness (No. 105) and excesses and vices (No. 95).

Dallas posted a similar profile, scoring highest in lust (No. 7), vanity (No. 10) and jealousy (No. 11). The North Texas hub ranked 37th in anger and hatred, while landing in the middle of the pack for excesses and vices (No. 85), laziness (No. 86) and greed (No. 106).

Austin's No. 23 ranking was propelled by high marks in vanity (No. 13), lust (No. 17) and greed (No. 25), though it ranked 170th out of more than 180 cities in laziness. San Antonio placed 19th in lust, 27th in vanity and 30th in laziness, while ranking 118th in anger and hatred.

What drives sinful behavior?

What they're saying:

"Certain activities are considered 'sinful' by society as a whole. Sometimes, these activities are always bad, like violent crimes or identity theft," WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said in a statement. "In other cases, they may be relatively harmless in moderation but incredibly destructive when not kept under control, such as alcohol use or gambling. The most sinful cities are those where illicit activities and vices are the most widespread."

Nationally, researchers noted that nearly 22% of U.S. adults report binge-drinking in the past month and 60% have gambled within the past year. At the least sinful end of the list, Fremont, California, ranked last at No. 182, followed by Madison, Wisconsin, and Columbia, Maryland.

Behavioral experts interviewed for the study noted that while human impulses toward greed or excess are innate, local environments heavily influence whether residents act on them.

"When we see many other people displaying antisocial or sinful behavior, we are more likely to have our inhibitions weakened and emulate them," said Steven Meyers, a psychology professor at Roosevelt University.

Scott Thorne, an instructor at Southeast Missouri State University, added that while individuals choose to enter environments like bars or casinos, those spaces are specifically engineered to prolong indulgence. To resist everyday temptations at home, both experts recommended "stimulus control" and "nudging"—such as keeping unhealthy foods out of the house, placing healthy options at eye level and setting screen-time timers.

Dig deeper:

For an overview of the national rankings and methodology, you can watch 2026's Most Sinful Cities in America, which highlights how major U.S. metro areas compare across the seven behavioral categories.