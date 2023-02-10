Investigation connects suspects in drive-by that injured 8-year-old to Fort Worth beating

article

Fort Worth police are looking for two suspects connected to a brutal beating and a drive-by shooting that injured an 8-year-old in North Richland Hills.

Police said the aggravated assault happened in early December while a man and his friend were walking along Morton Street in Fort Worth.

A group of five other men approached them. They hit the victim from behind and knocked him to the ground.

The suspects then beat the victim, causing several fractures and serious facial injuries. They also took his backpack.

The victim’s friend was able to escape and call for help.

Fort Worth police said security cameras in the area captured photos of some of the suspects. Tips from the public helped them identify two of those men.

Then in January, North Richland Hills police contacted the Fort Worth Police Department about a case involving an 8-year-old child who was injured in a drive-by shooting.

They had linked their two drive-by shooting suspects to the Fort Worth beating.

Detectives from North Richland Hills and Fort Worth have since arrested 18-year-old Ethan Nordyke, 21-year-old Seth Calvert and 22-year-old Jet Thach.

Calvert was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff at a North Richland Hills home that lasted several hours.

Police are still looking for 26-year-old Axel Zamora and a fifth unknown suspect.

Anyone with information about them is asked to call detectives at 817-392-4469.