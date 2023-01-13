Intense fire destroys large home in north Oak Cliff

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Dallas firefighters worked to put out a large house fire in north Oak Cliff Friday morning.

The two-story home is on Lancaster Avenue, which is in a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Colorado Boulevard.

Firefighters found it fully engulfed when they arrived just before 5 a.m. They had to use ladder trucks and hoses to attack the flames from the outside.

It’s not yet clear if anyone was inside. Officials said the flames were too intense for firefighters to search the house.

At this point, they are assuming the house was empty and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.