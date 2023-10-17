Increased police presence at State Fair of Texas after weekend shooting

Part of the security plan at the State Fair of Texas following the weekend shooting includes a more visible police presence. That includes inside the tower building food court where the shooting happened.

The State Fair of Texas is packed with people and families enjoying a day of fun while safety teams watch from above.

"I will say I was a little nervous coming, but it’s actually been great," said fairgoer Jamie Fletcher.

The impact of Saturday’s shooting is felt at the entrance gates.

Security goes through every bag before people go through a gate that detects for weapons.

Once inside the fair, uniformed Dallas police officers walk alongside people.

And there’s a new Dallas Police Department booth inside the food court where police say 22-year-old Cameron Turner pulled out a gun and shot three people Saturday night.

"Saw a lot of officers around. See a lot of officers walking not sitting. To me, I saw them being very vigilant," said fairgoer Naim Rasheed.

Featured article

It’s this vigilance that made Naim Rasheed and his wife, Stacey Rasheed, feel safe to bring their 18-month-old granddaughter to the fair.

"They are more visual than they have been in the past, the officers and security. And the security precautions are better," Stacey said.

The director of security for the State Fair of Texas told FOX 4 there will not be a change in security protocols, just an increased security presence.

Virginia Petroline came to the fair with her husband and three kids. They noticed the increase.

"I have seen extra police officers and patrolling, and I felt great," she said. "Nothing about it made me feel uncomfortable, I like having them here. If something was to happen, I feel like we would be ok."

Daylight also played a role.

The State Fair of Texas and Dallas police have not shared how Turner was able to get a gun inside the state fair. The state fair allows people with a license to carry to have a concealed handgun.

FOX 4 asked the department of safety if Turner has a valid license. We were told that is confidential information.