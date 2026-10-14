Incoming DART CEO gets raise over former job that's under criminal investigation

The Brief Incoming DART CEO Nathaniel Ford will receive an annual average salary of $515,000 when he takes over the role later in October. Ford's salary is higher than his earnings as the CEO of the Jacksonville Transit Authority, and higher than the Dallas City Manager's and the CEO of the LA Metro transportation system. DART is set to welcome Ford as CEO despite an active criminal investigation into his time at the JTA, an agency that faces a $40 million shortfall and budget cuts.



The incoming CEO of DART will make more in Dallas than he did with his previous transit company in Florida, one that's under a criminal investigation regarding spending under his leadership.

Incoming DART CEO salary

What's New:

Nathaniel Ford, who DART selected as its next CEO in July, will make a $515,000 annual salary in his new role, according to documents obtained by FOX 4.

That's an increase from his $399,949 reported salary from his time as CEO of the Jacksonville Transit Authority.

Nathaniel Ford

Ford's salary will be higher than Dallas City Manager Kim Tolbert's reported salary, and also higher than the salary of the CEO of Los Angeles' public transit system, LA Metro.

Documents obtained by FOX 4 state that Ford, who is expected to begin his role as DART CEO later this month, submitted his resignation date to the JTA as January 8, 2027.

FOX 4 has reached out to DART regarding Ford holding two CEO roles at the same time, but has not heard back.

Jacksonville Transit Authority investigation

Dig deeper:

Last week, news broke that the Florida Attorney General's office had reportedly opened a criminal investigation into JTA. The transit company is facing a $40 million budget shortfall, forcing route reductions and staffing cuts.

The investigation focuses on spending that occurred under Ford’s leadership, including expenses for massages, murals, hotel stays, and JTA's tuition reimbursement policy for potential IRS code violations.

Florida’s AG has requested all text messages and emails between Ford, his wife, and consultant Kenston Griffin sent between October 2023 and March 2025. Subpoenas issued in the probe name Ford, as well as Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan.

FOX 4 also previously reported on investigations into Ford’s travel expenses in Jacksonville that included a nearly $10,000 trip to Spain.

Amid news of the criminal investigation into the JTA, the company's NAVI autonomous shuttle system will shut down on December 31.

Described on the company's website as "the first fully autonomous public transportation system network in the United States," Ford was at the helm when the system launched.

Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond tells FOX 4's Lori Brown the NAVI system cost around $400 million for a company that has an annual budget around $140 million. He called the situation regarding the JTA a "nightmare."

DALLAS, TEXAS - OCTOBER 24: A general view of a train at the Cypress Waters Station during the DART Silver Line Opening Ceremony on October 24, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Dallas Area Rapid Transit)

Local perspective:

In July, DART Board member Doug Hrbacek expressed concern with the hiring process for Ford, citing "red flag after red flag" being uncovered during the hiring process.

DART Board Chairman Randall Bryant, Ford, and the search firm that assisted DART in recruiting Ford have not responded to FOX 4's request for comment.

What's next:

JTA has until next Tuesday, Oct. 20, to produce the records related to the investigation, according to the subpoena.

Ford is still expected to begin his position as DART CEO on October 26.

In order for Nathaniel Ford's employment to be reconsidered, Bryant or a DART Board member who voted in favor of hiring Ford would need to make a motion.