Incoming DART CEO under criminal investigation over spending at previous job

The Brief Incoming Dallas Area Rapid Transit CEO Nathaniel Ford is named in a subpoena as part of a criminal investigation into the Jacksonville Transportation Authority. Florida’s Attorney General opened the probe as JTA faces a nearly $40 million budget shortfall, reviewing lavish expenses including luxury hotel stays and tuition reimbursements made during Ford's tenure. Ford resigned from JTA earlier this year and is set to assume his new role at DART later this month.



Incoming Dallas Area Rapid Transit CEO Nathaniel Ford is in hot water as he leaves his former role in Jacksonville, Florida.

State officials there launched a criminal investigation into spending habits while he served as the head of the Jacksonville Transportation Authority.

JTA faces shortfall amid spending probe

What we know:

The Florida Attorney General's Office has reportedly opened a criminal investigation into JTA, which is facing a $39 million budget shortfall.

The investigation focuses on spending that occurred under Ford’s leadership, including expenses for massages, murals, hotel stays, and tuition reimbursements.

The AG's office is also reviewing JTA's tuition reimbursement policy to determine why highly paid executives received public funds for education, a practice which could violate IRS codes.

Florida’s AG has requested all text messages and emails between Ford, his wife, and consultant Kenston Griffin sent between October 2023 and March 2025. Subpoenas issued in the probe name Ford, as well as Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan.

By the numbers:

According to records uncovered by former JTA board member Megan Hayward, JTA executive spending included:

$4,264.51 for a hotel in London for the CEO

$1,606.50 for a hotel in Madrid for the CEO

$9,000 for a hotel in Valencia for two executives

$171,000 in total for hotel stays over approximately 18 months

FOX 4 also previously reported on investigations into Ford’s travel expenses in Jacksonville that included a nearly $10,000 trip to Spain.

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Shortfall impact on transit riders

What we know:

JTA has been forced to take drastic measures to address its $39 million deficit. The authority recently eliminated 194 positions and slashed bus routes to make it through the fiscal year.

What they're saying:

Hayward, who owns the temporary staffing software company TempGuru, said she was appointed to the JTA board by the mayor and then removed after she started asking difficult questions about how money was being spent.

"My speculation would be that the questions I was asking were very inconvenient for the people at the authority and for the mayor," she said. "The first red flag I saw was regarding ridership numbers not adding up."

She expressed concern over the impact the cuts will have on daily commuters and small businesses.

"The people at the bottom of this transportation totem pole are paying for all of the money that was spent somewhere by the executive team, by the authority as a whole. I couldn't tell you exactly where $39 million went, but I can tell you that the people paying the price for it are the people who need the most help," Hayward said.

Ford’s move to North Texas

The other side:

Ford is still preparing to step into his new position at DART at the end of this month.

FOX 4 reached out to him for a response to the Florida Attorney General’s investigation, but he has not yet returned those calls.

DART’s board chair also didn’t respond to questions about whether the board will reconsider its hiring decision.

What's next:

JTA has until Oct. 20 to produce the records related to the investigation, according to the subpoena.

Ford is expected to start at DART one week later.