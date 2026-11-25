The Brief A fire at Weatherford Aerospace is under control, and no injuries have been reported. Officials lifted a precautionary shelter-in-place order for a one-mile radius around the facility at 9:05 a.m. Two chemical storage tanks containing hydrochloric acid and nitric acid were exposed to the fire, but neither was compromised.



Firefighters put out a fire at Weatherford Aerospace in Parker County after a series of explosions were heard in the area.

Weatherford Aerospace Fire

What we know:

Weatherford Fire Rescue crews were dispatched at 6:56 a.m. Wednesday to Weatherford Aerospace at 610 W. Third St.

Firefighters arrived at 7 a.m. to find a maintenance shed and three residual water holding tanks on fire, city officials said.

The fire exposed two chemical storage tanks, one holding hydrochloric acid and the other holding nitric acid. Officials said neither tank was compromised during the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

While crews worked to put out the fire, officials issued a precautionary shelter-in-place order for everyone within a one-mile radius. Officials lifted the order at 9:05 a.m.

What we don't know:

This is a developing story. It is not yet clear what caused the explosions or the fire.

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The backstory:

Weatherford Aerospace does aluminum and titanium chemical milling, along with the fabrication of aircraft parts.