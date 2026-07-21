Nathaniel Ford selected as DART CEO finalist

The Brief DART board members officially voted 9-4 to confirm Nathaniel Ford as the finalist to be the company's new President and CEO. Ford previously served as CEO of the Jacksonville Transit Authority, where he was investigated for concerns about taxpayer funds being used for extensive travel. Several DART board members attempted to delay last week's vote on choosing a new CEO, citing "red flags" with Ford and a lack of time to properly vet each candidate.



Dallas Area Rapid Transit plans to hire Nathaniel Ford as its next president and CEO.

CEO Finalist Selected

Nathaniel Ford

What's new:

DART board members voted last week to select Ford as the lone finalist for the job but did not publicly release his name.

They made it official on Tuesday following the completion of the employment process. Ford was named DART's new CEO in a 9-4 vote.

Ford has been the head of the Jacksonville Transportation Authority, or JTA, since 2012. He has also worked at transportation companies in New York City, San Francisco, and Atlanta.

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What they're saying:

"Mr. Ford brings decades of executive leadership in public transportation, a proven record of organizational transformation, and a deep understanding that transit is about much more than buses and trains," said DART Board Chair Randall Bryant. "Today, we are turning the page. The board has made its decision, and now it’s time to get back to what matters most: serving the people of North Texas."

"He's ran agencies twice as big as DART, so he has a full and robust knowledge and understanding of transit as a whole," Bryant continued. "Working with federal governments, working with state governments, he's done just about everything under a transit authority agency."

Finalist Controversy

Dig deeper:

The DART board's public and closed session were the cause of much debate. The term "red flags" popped up consistently before Ford's confirmation vote.

Ford himself answered questions from board members during Tuesday's executive session. DART did not say what questions were asked.

"So not having the time to air those out anymore. I'll respect the will of the chair and the board to go with the five individuals. But because of that, I'll be voting against it," DART board member Rick Stopfer.

"I want to say that I am satisfied that every single issue has been addressed, that there's a, a rational, explanation for each of them and that none of them, deserve to be called red flags," DART board member Enrique MacGregor said.

DART CEO finalists

Last week, several DART board members tried to delay the vote, citing a lack of time to properly vet each candidate. They also argued that Ford, who was one of three finalist candidates, was only brought into the process a few days earlier.

"A candidate bypassed the process and became a finalist on Friday, July 10," Dough Hrbacek, a DART board member, said. "That's two business days ago. Two business days later, we are being asked to vote on that candidate."

Their motion failed after DART Board Chairman Randall Bryant assured the process for vetting candidates has been more thorough than previous CEO searches.

Ford’s tenure in Jacksonville has also been controversial.

In 2024, Florida's Office of the Inspector General looked into concerns about taxpayer funds being spent on extensive travel, including a $10,000 trip to Spain.

FOX 30 in Jacksonville reported that JTA records state half of Ford's time with the JTA has been spent outside the office traveling.

Ford had taken himself out of the running for the DART CEO job in June, but re-entered the process after three DART board members asked for his inclusion.

What's next:

Ford will not start his new role until late October as he wraps up his job with the Jacksonville Transit Authority.

His later start means he will not be part of the City of Dallas' 2027 budget discussions.

DART CEO Search

The backstory:

DART has been led by David Leninger as its Interim President & CEO since April. The company terminated outgoing CEO Nadine Lee's contract when the two sides could not come to a severance agreement.

Lee, who had led the transportation company since 2021, announced she would not seek to extend her contract in March.

She pointed to recent "political hurdles" for the service when examining her time with DART in an interview with FOX 4's Shaun Rabb.

"But at the broader level, we've encountered a lot of political hurdles, and that's one of the things that has distracted us from our mission, distracted us from moving faster at improving the quality of our services and things like that.

Hurdles included DART withdrawal elections held in Addison, Highland Park and University Park in May. Addison and University Park voted to stay in DART's service area, while Highland Park voted to leave.