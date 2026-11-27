The Brief Organizers postponed the 100th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday because of a nor'easter hitting the East Coast, marking the first postponement in the event's history. Fifty-five Flower Mound Rosettes are among the North Texas drill teams in New York City trying to figure out logistics to stay for the rescheduled parade. The Rosettes booster club set a $50,000 goal to help families cover thousands of dollars in additional hotel and flight expenses.



A nor'easter hitting the East Coast postponed the 100th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in history, leaving high school bands and North Texas drill teams scrambling to extend their stay in New York City.

Historic Postponement Disrupts North Texas Dancers

What we know:

Strong winds in New York City grounded the parade floats and pushed the Thanksgiving morning tradition to Saturday. Multiple North Texas drill teams traveled to New York to dance with Spirit of America, a Dallas-based event coordinator, and spent all week practicing.

Among the performers are 55 Flower Mound Rosettes.

The team is receiving some accommodations, but families need thousands of dollars to cover an extended stay and return flights back to Texas on Sunday.

What they're saying:

Students and parents described a hectic 24 hours as they worked through travel logistics.

"We're trying to figure out who's staying, who's not, and it's just very chaotic," said Logan Smith, a Flower Mound junior.

Smith said the team was thrilled when they first learned they would perform in the 100th parade, calling it "probably the most excited room of teenage girls I've ever been in."

"Those past 24 hours have been very hectic, but we've all been doing a really good job of sticking together," Smith said. "We're all in the same position, we're trying to find out the same logistics."

Christina Heading, the mother of a Flower Mound senior and president of the Rosettes booster club, said she plans to fly home Friday and watch her daughter on TV.

"Hopefully as many Rosettes as possible will still be able to be in that," Heading said. "Just a little emotional, especially now that it's been postponed and that's never happened before. This is truly monumental."

Heading added that families are taking on significant unexpected costs.

"Our families are incurring lots of additional expenses," Heading said. "We do have a goal of about $50,000 right now to try to reach just to help cover those expenses."

What's next:

If everything goes as planned, Flower Mound students and families will return to Texas on Sunday after Saturday's rescheduled parade.

The dancers will not get a break once they land, heading straight back to practice for a Christmas performance on Dec. 3.

Information on how to help the Rosettes can be found here.