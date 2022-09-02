'In God We Trust' signs at North Texas schools break the law, parents say

Parents issued cease-and-desist letters to several North Texas school districts who refused to take down "In God We Trust" signs that they say break Texas law.

The parents say the "In God We Trust" signs provided to Carroll ISD, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, Keller ISD and Mansfield ISD by conservative corporation Patriot Mobile are not in compliance with the law.

A Senate bill passed in 2021 requires public schools to display "In God We Trust" posters if they follow a specific set of rules.

Under the law, the poster or framed copy must contain a representation of the United States flag centered under the national motto and a representation of the state flag. It also says it may not depict any words, images, or other information.

The parents argue the signs donated by Patriot Mobile violate the law because it has stars in the background.

"In God We Trust" sign donated by Patriot Mobile

The complaint calls for the districts to instead use the signs created by Carroll ISD alum Sravan Krishna, which uses a rainbow font.

RELATED: Carroll ISD rejects 'In God We Trust' signs written in Arabic, rainbow font

"The legislature passed this law to set a good example for schoolchildren, so we are taking action to ensure schools do just that, and conspicuously display compliant posters that everyone is sure to love, equally," said civil rights attorney Trenton Lacy.