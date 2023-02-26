North Texas man used fake emergency lights to 'make people drive better', police say

A man in Parker County was arrested earlier this month for allegedly impersonating a police officer.

The Parker County Sheriff's Department says on Feb. 18 someone called law enforcement to report an unmarked blue Dodge pickup with blue and red emergency lights on the truck's dashboard attempting to pull a vehicle over on Newsom Mound Road.

The driver said the truck was following his vehicle closely and that the truck was flashing the lights while attempting to cut off the driver and block his vehicle from leaving the area.

The Parker County Sheriff's Department came to the scene and arrested 42-year-old Luciano Amador Velazquez.

Velazquez allegedly told deputies he activated his lights because wasn't happy with the victim's driving and used the lights before to "make people drive better."

He was charged with impersonation of a public servant, which is a felony.

Earlier this month Dallas police reported an increase in people impersonating officers, noting 3 incidents from January 14 to February 3.