Woman killed in early morning crash on I-635 in Dallas

A woman is dead after a crash on I-635 in Dallas early Thursday morning.

Dallas Police say the accident happened in the eastbound lanes of LBJ Freeway around 1 a.m.

A female driver drove between two temporary construction barriers and hit a plastic barrier near the Forest Lane bridge.

The vehicle veered back onto the freeway. The driver got out of her vehicle and was standing in the doorway when she was hit by a van, according to police.

The vans driver stopped and remained at the scene.

The woman's identity will be confirmed by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.