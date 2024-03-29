Pedestrian hit, killed trying to cross I-30 in Fort Worth

Parts of I-30 in Fort Worth were shut down on Friday morning after a pedestrian was hit and killed.

A man tried to cross the highway on foot near Brentwood Stair around 6:30 a.m.

Police say the man was hit, possibly by multiple vehicles.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say that no vehicles remained on scene after the crash.

The westbound lanes of I-30 were closed for the investigation.

The pedestrian's name has not been released at this time.