Family offers $10,000 reward for info on Hurst road rage shooter after 37-year-old woman killed

The family of a woman who was killed in an apparent road rage shooting in Hurst is offering a new reward in the hopes that it could inspire someone to come forward with information about the person who shot her.

37-year-old Paola Nunez Linares was riding to work with her husband along Loop 820 when she was shot.

"It’s been kind of just Groundhog Day," said Zane Jones.

Jones lost his 37-year-old wife Paola Nunez Linares in a road rage shooting two months ago.

"You just wake up, go through the same grief and disbelief," he said.

FOX 4 spoke to Jones after the shooting.

He told us on the evening of July 10th, the two were going to work at Kelly-Moore Paints along Loop 820.

Jones was driving and as he passed one car, another sped up behind him.

Jones says he flipped off the other driver and that is when the driver fired at least three times into their car.

Nunez Linares was hit and died at the hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made.

"I don’t put that on the department and I don’t put that on anything other than circumstance really," said Jones.

He still believes someone knows who shot into their car.

"We’re not going to let this go away. It’s not going to be a thing that disappears. This is my wife," Jones said.

The family created a Facebook page called My Name Was Paola, and they're offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

"We’ve already spoken to Hurst Police Department. They’ll take any tips that come in through this and they’ll investigate those. So there’s cooperation between us and the department," said Jones.

He's hoping people share the page and the right person sees it.

"I’m looking for that one. That one, who has been sitting on info or just learned it, sees a cash reward and can use it. We can all use $10,000 and take advantage of it. It’s out there for them, all they have to do is claim it," Jones said.

While Jones cannot get his wife back, he wants to make sure she gets justice.

"This is what Pao would do. She would be proactive, she would make a page, she would promote it, this is what my wife would do," he said.

The reward is not affiliated with Crimestoppers, it is coming directly from the family.

You can share tips by messaging the Facebook page and Hurst police will investigate them.

See the page here.

