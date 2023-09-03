Family of woman killed in Hurst road rage shooting offers $10K for information on shooter

article

The family of a 37-year-old woman killed in a Tarrant County road rage shooting is now offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps find the person responsible.

Paola Núñez Linares died after she was shot by a driver along Loop 820 in Hurst back on July 10.

Related article

She was on her way to work with her husband when it happened.

Another driver fired into their vehicle, killing Linares.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hurst police.