Wolfe City police officer arrested, charged with Jonathan Price's murder

A Wolfe City police officer has been arrested and charged for the murder of Jonathan Price, the Texas Rangers announced in a press release sent out just before midnight Monday.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas responded to a disturbance call at a local convenience store about a possible fight in progress.

Officer Lucas made contact with 31-year-old Jonathan Price, who was reportedly involved in the disturbance. Family members say he was trying to break up a domestic violence fight between a couple.

When Officer Lucas attempted to detain Price, The Texas Rangers say Price “resisted in a non-threatening posture” and began walking away.

Officer Lucas deployed his taser at Price and then shot him with his gun. Price was taken to a hospital where he later died.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the actions of Officer Lucas were not objectionably reasonable,” the Texas Rangers said in the press release.

The Texas Rangers charged Officer Lucas with murder and booked him into the Hunt County Jail. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Shaun Lucas (Photo: Hunt County Jail)

A peaceful march and protest were held Monday afternoon as Price's family and his loved ones demanded answers.

“I loved my son, and I tried to bring him up to do the right thing,” said Junior Price, Jonathan’s father.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, they say, with the cooperation of the Wolfe City Police Department and the Hunt County District Attorney’s Office.

