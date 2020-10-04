Family says Jonathan Price killed in Wolfe City officer-involved shooting while breaking up fight

article

The family of Jonathan Price says he was fatally shot during an officer-involved shooting in Wolfe City on Saturday while he was breaking up a fight.

Authorities have released few details at this time, but said an investigation is underway into the officer-involved shooting in Wolfe City, which is about 15 miles north of Greenville in Hunt County.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting, and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is completed.

Price’s family said he was the person shot by a Wolfe City police officer, and that he died as a result of the shooting.

They said he was at an Exxon gas station, when he saw a confrontation between a man and woman.

He then tried to break it up, and an officer pulled up

Price’s family said the officer may have thought the two men were fighting.

A Taser was deployed, and then the officer fired shots, Price’s family said.

Price was reportedly shot multiple times, and died from his injuries.

Police have not confirmed the name of the person shot by the officer, or if it was a fatal shooting.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.