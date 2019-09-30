How you can send former President Jimmy Carter a birthday message as he turns 95

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter turns 95 on Tuesday and you can help him celebrate.

The Carter Center, a not-for-profit organization founded by former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter in 1982, is encouraging people to send in a birthday message to help the now oldest living former president celebrate.

"Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is turning 95 on Oct. 1. Please help us celebrate this special occasion by sharing a personal message or birthday wish," the Center said.

Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Birthday messages can be submitted on the Carter Center's website.

Not too many presidents have lived into their 90's. The list includes Carter himself, George H.W. Bush, John Adams, Herbert Hoover, Ronald Reagan, and Gerald Ford.

Earlier this year, former President Jimmy Carter suffered a broken hip. Before long, he was released from the hospital and went back to teaching Sunday school. He even soon after helped Habitat for Humanity build homes for families in need.

