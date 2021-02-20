How eligible North Texans can apply for FEMA disaster assistance

article

North Texans impacted by winter weather can now start applying for federal disaster assistance.

Click here for more information on signing up for federal disaster assistance

After President Joe Biden signed a major disaster declaration for many Texas counties, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance process was opened for eligible residents.

FEMA will coordinate all disaster relief efforts and provide assistance to those impacted by the winter weather, and the state is also working on getting support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Small Business Administration.

The federal disaster assistance is open to many North Texans, including those in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Johnson, Kaufman, Rockwall, and Tarrant counties.

Governor Greg Abbott is pushing for even more counties to be included for federal help.