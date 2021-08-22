Hit-and-run suspect arrested after hitting vehicle, pedestrian, police horse in Dallas

article

Dallas police arrested the driver of a pick-up truck accused of a hit-and-run in which police said he struck a pedestrian, a vehicle, and clipped a Dallas police horse early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m., when police said the driver started driving erratically at a high rate of speed in the 2600 block of Elm Street.

According to police, the driver rammed into another vehicle, struck a pedestrian, then struck a police horse. Several officers also needed to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

The two people in the other vehicle and the police horse were not injured, while the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver continued driving and was later taken into custody in the 1400 block of Ross Avenue after both front wheels came off the truck.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.