VIDEO: Ref grabs high school football player's facemask, causing helmet to come off; UIL 'looking into' it

The UIL said it is "looking into" an incident between a player and referee at a high school football game in North Texas Friday night in which video shows the referee grab onto the player’s facemask, causing his helmet to come off.

This happened at the game between Whitney High School and Dallas ISD’s Madison High School at Seagoville Stadium Henry Field.

Video shows a linebacker dropping back into coverage, before making contact with the ref. The ref then pushes him away to the left, before the player reverses field, following the ball, and runs into the referee again.

The ref then grabs the player’s facemask, and both appear to try to get their balance back, and the player’s helmet comes off, with the referee holding onto it after it comes off.

The player has a surprised reaction and the referee throws a flag. That’s when the video shared with FOX 4 ends.

The UIL said it is "aware" of this incident, adding that it is "of great concern" to them and they are "actively looking into the matter."

Whitney ended up winning the game 56-28.