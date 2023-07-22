Mesquite church holds back to school supplies giveaway for families in need

With only a few weeks left until school starts, parents are thankful to have back to school drives like the one at New Light Church in Mesquite.

Parents say it’s needed especially as high inflation continues.

Deacon Devin Turner, of New Light Church, said hundreds of families stopped by to pick up school supplies for their kids.

He said it's especially needed over the past couple years, when inflation has made budgets tighter.

"It’s amazing. The parents, some of them are in tears and just appreciative. You know it a small gesture to help but they’re appreciative to take some of the load off them because we are in a time of inflation," he said.

Turner said they’re helping families and serving the community by giving away food, clear backpacks with supplies, and providing back to school checkups and vaccinations.

"It actually helps a lot for us because the economy right now is a little, you know. But anyway, we appreciate what you guys do," Jose Cabrera said.

Mother Keionea Scott received supplies for her 3-year-old Kendall.

"Some people don’t have the funds right now to get the school supplies for their kids," she said.

Like kids who may be growing up in a one-parent household.

"The drive that we have to do this every year is to be able to help the community. The parents that are single parents, parents that are struggling, that’s out drive," Turner said. "If we can just ease that burden just a little bit, then it’s remarkable."

Mesquite ISD returns to school on August 9.