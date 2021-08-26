Hershel Walker addresses his Texas residency while running for U.S. Senate seat in Georgia

article

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Herschel Walker responded to questions about his Texas residency while running for a Georgia Senate seat.

"I think the people made a mistake by saying I'm not a Georgian," he said. "I've always thought about Georgia. I've lived in Georgia, and I don't care what they say."

Under the U.S. Constitution, Walker can live in Texas while campaigning but must officially move to Georgia by election time.

The Heisman winner hopes to win the Republican nomination.

Walker wants to challenge Senator Rafael Warnock, a freshman Democrat.