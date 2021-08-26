Expand / Collapse search

Hershel Walker addresses his Texas residency while running for U.S. Senate seat in Georgia

By FOX 4 Staff
Herschel Walker speaks with Marines on March 24, 2015 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. (Lance Cpl. April Price/Public Domain)

DALLAS - Former Dallas Cowboys running back Herschel Walker responded to questions about his Texas residency while running for a Georgia Senate seat.

"I think the people made a mistake by saying I'm not a Georgian," he said. "I've always thought about Georgia. I've lived in Georgia, and I don't care what they say."

Under the U.S. Constitution, Walker can live in Texas while campaigning but must officially move to Georgia by election time. 

The Heisman winner hopes to win the Republican nomination.

Walker wants to challenge Senator Rafael Warnock, a freshman Democrat.

