article

A male Hebron High School student is in critical condition after an SUV filled with teens crashed into a creek on Wednesday.

Around 1:50 p.m. the vehicle, carrying five 17-year-old Hebron High students lost control near Parker Road and Josey Lane in Carrollton.

The SUV ended up upside down in a creek near the road.

3 of the students sitting in the backseat were taken to the hospital, with 1 male student in critical condition. Carrollton Police say the 2 others are not believed to have life-threatening injures.

MORE CARROLLTON NEWS

The driver and front seat passenger were not injured.

Carrollton Police say they are investigating the cause of the crash.