Hebron High School student in critical condition after car full of teens crashes into creek
article
CARROLLTON, Texas - A male Hebron High School student is in critical condition after an SUV filled with teens crashed into a creek on Wednesday.
Around 1:50 p.m. the vehicle, carrying five 17-year-old Hebron High students lost control near Parker Road and Josey Lane in Carrollton.
The SUV ended up upside down in a creek near the road.
3 of the students sitting in the backseat were taken to the hospital, with 1 male student in critical condition. Carrollton Police say the 2 others are not believed to have life-threatening injures.
The driver and front seat passenger were not injured.
Carrollton Police say they are investigating the cause of the crash.