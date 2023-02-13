H-E-B Super Bowl ad centers around their tortillas: 'If you know, you know'

Popular Texas grocery chain H-E-B was one of winners of Super Bowl weekend.

The chain aired an ad showing people taking their tortillas places where they probably shouldn't have.

In the commercial, tortilla fans are seen taking the tasty flour-y treat through airport security, eating them at a stop light and even passing them off as homemade.

The ad titled ‘If You Know, You Know’ aired in Texas markets.

The San Antonio-based grocery store has continued to grow its footprint in North Texas.

Long lines and excitement have come with the opening of each store in North Texas, with more expected in the near future.

H-E-B says it now has more than 430 stores and 154,000 partners in Texas and Mexico.