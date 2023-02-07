Super Bowl 2023: Commercials you'll see at this year’s big game

Many eyes will be glued to television screens Sunday – not only for Super Bowl LVII – but also for the commercials.

FOX said Monday that in-game ads for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles had officially sold out – a hot ticket for advertisers.

From alcohol brands to packaged foods to streaming services, here is a look at some of 2023’s Super Bowl commercials that may be viewed by the more than 100 million people that watch the game each year.

And spoiler alert: Maya Rudolph, Bryan Cranston and Sarah McLachlan are just a few of the many celebrities featured.

Budweiser Super Bowl 57 commercial

Budweiser recently debuted "Six Degrees of Budweiser," the beer company's Super Bowl commercial with narration by Kevin Bacon. In the 45-second spot, the beverage company features a six-pack of beers that are passed around to six different people.

Busch Light Super Bowl commercial

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan is finding "shelter" in Busch Light’s new Super Bowl advertisement. The new campaign features Busch Light’s mascot "Busch Guy" teaching outdoor survival skills to viewers before McLachlan enters, and confusion – and a bit of humor – ensues about the topic of shelter.

Crown Royal Super Bowl commercial

This year Crown Royal teased two commercials ahead of Super Bowl 57 featuring Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. In the first advertisement, Grohl repeats the words "thank you" into a microphone, while another finds him reading a list of random items, such as "Hawaiian Pizza" and "peanut butter" in disbelief.

PopCorners Super Bowl commercial

It’s the reunion that "Breaking Bad" fans will appreciate. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprise their characters in a Super Bowl commercial for PopCorners. The one-minute spot features callbacks to the iconic Emmy-winning television series.

Downy Unstopables Super Bowl commercial

In Down Unstopables’ new Super Bowl commercial, the laundry brand will not tell us who is underneath a sweater – although, according to viewers, it’s unquestionably Danny McBride. In the spot, the unnamed celebrity is not convinced with Downy Unstopables can make your clothes fresh for more than 12 weeks. So, he says he will sniff his hoodie until he believes it – even if it takes until Super Bowl Sunday.

Rakuten Super Bowl commercial

Hold our cell phones! Alicia Silverston is reprising her role as Cher Horowitz from the iconic ‘90s movie "Clueless" in a new Super Bowl ad for Rakuten. In the ad, Silverstone recreates several iconic moments from the film, including a famous debate scene. The ad features cameos from Elisa Donovan – who played Amber in the movie – along with fashion designer Christian Siriano.

Hellmann’s Mayonnaise Super Bowl commercial

What happens when celebrities Jon Hamm and Brie Larson find themselves stuck in a dark fridge with a giant Hellmann’s bottle? Well, that’s what happens in this commercial that will air during Super Bowl 57.

Michelob Ultra Super Bowl commercial

Michelob Ultra has released a teaser for its highly anticipated Super Bowl ad featuring NFL football player Tony Romo – and he’s playing gollf. In the spot, the quarterback channels Karl Spackler, a greenskeeper who played Bill Murray in the 1980s golf comedy "Caddyshack."

M&Ms Super Bowl commercial

In the lead up to the Super Bowl, M&M’S announced that award-winning actress Maya Rudolph would be the star of the brand’s Super Bowl LVII commercial. In the ad, Rudolph implements a number of changes, including renaming the brand Ma&Ya’s and adding her face to the chocolate candies’ outer shell.

Evans said most Super Bowl ads sold much earlier than usual, with more than 90% of its Super Bowl ad inventory gone by the end of the summer, as established advertisers jockeyed for prime positions. But the remaining spots sold slower. Partly that was due to the implosion of the crypto space, as well as general advertiser concerns about the global economy, Evans said.

General view of Super Bowl LVII signage on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Super Bowl LVII will be played between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on February 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Expand

Super Bowl 57 will be played on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 on FOX. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.