Azle murder suspect wrapped woman's body in sheet before hiding it in backyard, police say

Arrest warrant affidavits obtained by FOX 4 revealed new details about what led Azle police to arrest a murder suspect.

Shane Breshers is charged with the murder of 40-year-old Heather Treibly and tampering with evidence.

Treibly was reported missing on June 2. Roommates told investigators that Breshers was the last person they saw her with on May 27.

Breshers talked to police and said the two had sex and smoked weed and meth together, according to the affidavit.

On June 12, the property owners at Treibly's home called police and said they found the 40-year-old's body in the backyard of the home bundled in a pink sheet.

The affidavit says the body was secured with electrical cords that were reported missing from Treibly's room.

Heather Treibly (Source: Azle Police)

Breshers later admitted to police that he hit Treibly in his head with his fist and that she fell to the ground unresponsive.

According to the affidavit, he said the then wrapped her body in a sheet and placed it in a shopping cart to move it.

Video from the residence on the day of the disappearance shows Breshers pushing a yellow shopping cart toward the southeast corner of the property.

Online records show Breshers is in custody at the Lon Evans Corrections Center where he is held on $650,000 bond.