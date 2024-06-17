Man charged with murder after body found in backyard of Azle home

article

Police have made an arrest after a body was found in the backyard of an Azle home.

On June 12, Azle police were called to a home on Ty Lane, where an unidentified body was found in the backyard.

Investigators matched tattoos on the body to those of Heather Treibly, a woman who was last seen on May 27 and reported missing on June 1.

Azle police say Shane Breshers was identified as the primary suspect.

Breshers was arrested on June 14 and charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Breshers was charged with murder the next day.

Heather Treibly (Source: Azle Police)

Police did not say if Treibly and Breshers knew each other.

Online records show Breshers is in custody at the Lon Evans Corrections Center where he is held on $650,000 bond.

